Golfers with dreams of playing in the country’s oldest tournament will gather Monday at Burningtree Country Club.
It’s a chance to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championship. The qualifying sectional begins at 7 a.m. with 36 holes of play.
The players with the top two scores advance to the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on Aug. 11-18.
There are 77 players from five states competing. Among the local entrants are Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot, Mac Murphy and Sam Murphy, along with Dakota Terry of Trinity. Entrants from Athens include James Medley and Matt Smith. Representing Hartselle are Ross Napier and Jake Tiffin.
