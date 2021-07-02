After completing his second round of play Thursday morning in the Spirit of America Classic, 22-year-old Sam Murphy went to the putting green for some extra work.
After completing his second round of play, 57-year-old Bryan Askew had to spend some time on his day job before later playing games at Chuck E. Cheese with his grandson Hudson Willis.
“It all made for a pretty special day,” Askew said.
It was indeed a special day for both of them as they are tied for the Spirit lead at the halfway point at five under.
After shooting a five under 66 on Wednesday, Murphy turned in a round of even 71 Thursday. Askew shot an even round 71 on Wednesday and followed that up with a five under 66 Thursday.
Murphy and Askew are friends and have played rounds together at their Burningtree Country Club home course. Today’s round will no doubt be the most important because at stake is a huge opportunity to make a giant step forward to a possible Spirit championship Saturday.
“It’s pretty cool for me to think that I get the opportunity to play in the same group with Bryan Askew in such an important round in this big of a tournament,” Murphy said. “What he’s doing is awesome.”
Murphy has one more year of golf at Louisiana Tech before looking at a possible pro career. Askew, who is the same age as Murphy’s father, is one of the top amateur players around. A new putting technique has put his already great game on an even higher plateau.
Today’s group with Murphy and Askew will include another Burningtree member in Ryley Heath. The recent Hartselle High graduate is one shot behind the leaders at four under after back-to-back rounds of 69.
The Calhoun golf signee had a chance to be in the top spot all by himself. He was at seven under after 11 holes, but three bogeys in his next four holes knocked him back.
Murphy, Askew and Heath are scheduled to tee off at No. 1 today at 1:34 p.m.
Thursday rounds by Murphy and Askew could not have been more different. They both started on No. 1 and the front nine was not kind to Murphy. A double bogey and two bogeys had him four over for the day after nine. He rallied on the back nine with five birdies before ending his round with a bogey on 18.
“I didn’t play terrible. I just couldn’t putt,” Murphy said. “When I hit a 25-footer on 12 I knew good things were going to happen. The bogey on 18 left a sour taste, but it let me know I had some work to do on my putting. I think I have some things figured out now.”
Askew was on cruise control Thursday. His round consisted of five birdies and 13 pars.
“I finally had a great round at the right time in the Spirit,” Askew said. “I made some putts, hit some quality shots and made no mistakes. Some of my putts that went in even surprised me.”
There are nine other players with under par scores. That group includes Athens’ Stewart Whitt, Calhoun’s Hunter Franks and Oneonta’s Will Patrick all at one under. Patrick is a teammate of Murphy’s at Louisiana Tech.
