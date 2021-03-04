The spring season for the Calhoun Warhawks begins Monday with the women hosting the two-day Calhoun Community College Tournament at Point Mallard.
The women are coached by Arin Eddy, who was a state champion at Hartselle before playing in college at Samford and Montevallo.
Members of the women’s team are Abigail Johnson, Allie Brown, Caroline White, Kaylee Bryant, Mauriene Clark, Morgan Moon, Rachel Whelpley and Maddi Grace Zeanah.
The men host the Calhoun Invitational at Burningtree Country Club on March 28-30. The Calhoun men are coached by Richard Morgan, who was a PGA professional for 21 years.
Members of the men’s team are Spencer Warren, Brayden Bendall, Luke Cantrell, Grant Perry, Hunter Franks, Brooks Malone, Eric Collins, Tucker Gullbrants and Codey Cleveland.
