Calhoun Community College has named Tiffany Bain as the head coach of its new cross-country program.
The Warhawks are scheduled to start competition for the men's and women's teams in September.
Bain has 11 years of coaching and marathon experience. She currently serves as Calhoun’s Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Coordinator of Clinical Education and Allied Health Department Chair.
“We are excited about adding the cross-country program to our athletics offerings,” Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keenum said. “Coach Bain will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this program with her vast experience of personal training.”
Calhoun announced plans to begin the cross-country program in January with a plan for 10 scholarships for men and 10 for women, which will cover books, tuition and fees.
"The students will train on Calhoun's Decatur campus as well as local parks," Keenum said.
Both teams will compete against various opponents within the Alabama Community College Conference and National Junior College Athletic Association, as well as schools within the National College Athletic Association and National Athletic International Association.
Prospective student athletes interested in joining Calhoun's cross-country program should contact the Athletics Department at 256-306-2858.
