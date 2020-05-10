The Calhoun Community College athletic department is offering summer camps in golf, softball and baseball this summer.
According to Nancy Keenum, Calhoun’s director of athletics, all camps will be held in compliance with government regulations and recommendations from local health officials.
Camp participants will be required to adhere to current safety health practices. Registration fees will be paid in person on the first day of camp by either cash or check.
For more information or to register, go online to calhoun.edu/events/categories/summer-camps.
The camps being offered are:
Youth golf: This camp will be for boys and girls ages 4-12 on June 3-5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone in Point Mallard. Participants will learn golf fundamentals from the Calhoun women’s golf team and coaches. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $80 per camper.
Softball prospect: This camp on June 9 will be held for girls in grades 9-12, as well as 2020 unsigned softball players. The camp goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the softball field on campus at Fred Frickie Park. Cost is $75. On-site registration starts at 8:15 a.m.
Youth softball: The June 11 camp is for girls in grades 5-8 and goes from 9 a.m. to noon at the softball fields on the Decatur campus. You can preregister for $35 ($20 per additional family member) by June 4. Register on the day of the camp starts at 8:15 a.m. for $45 ($25 per additional family member).
Baseball future stars: This camp for boys ages 4-8 on June 23 goes from 9 a.m. to noon at Fred Frickie Park. The “future stars” will enjoy a day with the Calhoun coaching staff and players. Campers should bring an extra change of clothes for the sliding drill at the end of the camp. Cost is $75. On-site registration starts at 8:15 a.m.
Baseball uncommitted showcase: This event on July 14 at Fred Frickie Park is for boys in grades 9-12. The Showcase will feature a professional style workout for recruiting purposes. Calhoun and other colleges will be present to recruit. The cost is $75.
Baseball hitting, pitching and catching camp: The July 21 camp at Fred Frickie Park is for boys ages 9-14. It goes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with one session for hitting and a second for pitching. Cost is $50 for one session or $80 for both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.