Former Austin and Calhoun pitcher Collin Partain has signed to play for the Montevallo Falcons.
Partain led Calhoun (12-28) in wins this past season with a 3-3 record. He is one of 12 Calhoun players who have signed to play with a four-year school.
Going to Montevallo will unite Partain with former Austin teammate Jake Smallwood, who is a catcher for the Falcons. Former Hartselle pitcher Grayson Bray also plays at Montevallo.
The Falcons, who compete in the Gulf South Conference, are coached by Chandler Rose.
