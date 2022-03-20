Muscle Shoals’ Mitchell Chaffee is the first signee for the revived men’s basketball program at Calhoun Community College.
The 6-foot-10 Chaffee signed with Calhoun’s new men’s basketball coach Derrick Powell on Friday.
Powell was named head coach for the Warhawks in February when the school announced it was bringing back the men’s basketball program.
Men’s basketball had been one of the pillars of the Calhoun athletic program for decades until the school’s entire athletic program was shut down in 2001. Baseball and softball returned in 2005. Fishing, golf, women’s cross country and esports have followed.
The men’s team will compete next season. The school also plans to bring back the women’s program and to also start a volleyball program.
