Both the Calhoun Community College softball and baseball teams will be trying to snap losing streaks when they get back into conference play Thursday.
Calhoun softball (12-18, 5-11) is hosting Southern Union in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Thursday at Fred Frickie Park. The softball team has lost its last eight games.
The Warhawks travel to Opelika on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Southern Union Bison.
Calhoun baseball (10-22, 6-14) travels to Southern Union on Thursday for a doubleheader. The Warhawks have lost four in a row and 10 of their last 12.
The teams will meet again Saturday at Calhoun for two games starting at noon at Fred Frickie Park.
