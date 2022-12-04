Kennedi Hawkins finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Calhoun Community College women past Bishop State 80-68 on Saturday.
"We pushed the ball up the floor, we did (well) on defense, we boxed out more, we took our time on passing the ball and moving the ball and looking for open shots," Hawkins said.
Former Tanner player Keyera Jeanes added 13 points for the Warhawks (4-5, 3-1 in Alabama Community College Conference). Tashanti Watkins, a former Austin standout, had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Makiya Horrison contributed nine points and six assists. Jada Roberts chipped in with seven points.
Calhoun coach Candace Byrd-Vinson said Hawkins set the tone for the Warhawks.
"Kennedi playing real big on the inside really helped us," Byrd-Vinson said. "Each game her game is improving."
Jamirica Roberson led Bishop State (1-4, 0-1) with 20 points. Jasmine Lenyard had 15, Vanessa Samuel totaled 14 and Sydney Beasley tallied 10.
Calhoun led 21-19 after one quarter and led by as many as five points in the period.
Bishop State regained the lead 26-25 at the 7:50 mark of the second quarter and eventually led 28-27.
At that point Horrison responded with one of her three 3-pointers in the game at the 6:21 mark that put the Warhawks ahead for good.
Calhoun led 44-37 at halftime and 64-54 after three quarters. The Warhawks' led by their biggest margin, 78-63, with 3:24 left in the game.
Byrd-Vinson said the Warhawks' intensity level on the court has been pivotal in the team's wins and their pressure defense helped Calhoun take command in the second half against Bishop.
"We've been ... placing an emphasis on playing with a lot of energy and trying to gel (as a unit)," Byrd-Vinson said. "We're starting to get it. That makes us optimistic about what the season holds."
Calhoun will play UT-Southern JV on Monday in Pulaski, Tenn.
Calhoun men 93, Bishop State 80: Kyree Hairston-Mitchell finished with game-highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds for Calhoun (4-4, 3-1). He also had three 3-pointers, three assists and two steals.
Benjamin Stewart added 20 points, seven rebounds, and made four treys for the Warhawks. Tyreese Smith had 11 points and six boards. Charles Callahan chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.
"We started off sloppy," Stewart said. "But in the locker room (at halftime, head coach Derrick Powell Jr.) emphasized playing together and playing hard and leaving it all out on the court. The grit really pulled through for us, and that's how we were able to take the win."
Forte Prater led Bishop State (3-3, 1-1) with 22 points. Dylan McLean had 19, Treyveon Broadhead 18 and Demajion Topps totaled 16.
Calhoun shot 33% in the first but improved to 66% in the second half.
"We were flat the whole game, starting off the first 10 minutes of the game," Powell said. "We've got to be mature on overcoming the awkwardness of not being able to put the ball in the hole. But once we get flowing ... and do what we do ... that's our motto. DWWD, 'Do What We Do.' And once we get flowing and defend, get some stops, knock down some threes and never give up it'll eventually go in the hole."
The teams combined for 68 free throws, 41 of them in the second half. Calhoun finished 25 for 30 and Bishop State 27 for 38.
Calhoun will play at Motlow on Friday in Tullahoma, Tenn.
