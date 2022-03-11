Calhoun Community College will hold men's basketball tryouts March 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carlton Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur campus, 6250 U.S. 31 N.
CCC is seeking men age 19 to 24 who are graduating from high school this spring, current CCC students, transfers or new freshman.
Tryouts are $10 per athlete. To learn more about tryouts, visit www.calhoun.edu/basketball. To contact Derrick Powell, CCC’s men’s basketball coach, directly with questions, contact him at 334-303-3013.
