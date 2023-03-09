HUNTSVILLE — Wednesday was a great day for the Calhoun basketball program.
The women’s team beat Bishop State, 83-74, to advance to the semifinals of the Alabama Community College Conference tournament.
Calhoun faces Shelton State today at noon at Alabama A&M. The winner advances to Friday’s championship game at 4 p.m.
“Our focus was to apply pressure and meet the challenge of their size advantage inside,” head coach Candace Byrd-Vinson said. “We played with a lot of confidence and enjoyed a big win.”
Kennedi Hawkins (Florence) led the Warhawks with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Tashanti Watkins (Austin) had 22 points and six rebounds. Kesiah Rogers (Sparkman) scored six. Shiwanna Jackson (Anniston) scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The ACCC announced season awards Wednesday. Byrd-Vinson was named the North Coach of the Year.
Hawkins was named All-Region first team and North Division first team. Calhoun men’s player Kyree Hairston-Mitchell (Pittsburgh) was named All-Region second team and North Division first team.
It was an impressive day for a basketball program that sprang back to life this season after behind shut down 20 years ago.
“Time has really flown by this season,” Byrd-Vinson said. “It’s been a lot of work by a lot of people to get to this point. I really enjoy where I am and what I do. I’m excited about the future.”
After a close first quarter, Calhoun grabbed the lead in the second quarter and led 35-31 at halftime. The Warhawks pushed the lead to 62-54 after three quarters. The lead got to as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Calhoun (17-11, 13-6) is the third seed out of the North. Shelton State (28-3, 19-0) is No. 1 out of the North. Shelton advanced to the semifinals with a 64-49 win over LB Wallace.
The Bucs are ranked No. 13 in the country and feature the ACCC’s Player of the Year in Niya Valentine. Two of Shelton’s conference wins were over Calhoun, 88-31, and 84-41.
“Shelton is a talented, well-coached team,” Byrd-Vinson said. “They will be a challenge.”
