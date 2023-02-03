Kennedi Hawkins (Florence High) posted a game-high 36 points to lead Calhoun Community College past Coastal Alabama-North 80-45 on Friday.
Makiah Horrison (Muscle Shoals) added 10 points for the Warhawks (11-9, 8-4 in Alabama Community College Conference). Tashanti Watkins (Austin) had nine.
"We're playing as a team," Hawkins said. "Scoring more, we're passing the ball more, rebounding more. Our defense is getting better, but we've still got to work on our defense."
Calhoun led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter. The Warhawks outscored Coastal 17-3 in the second period to lead 36-19 at the half.
Watkins appreciated the support from the home fans.
"The crowd definitely turns our intensity up," Watkins said. "It gives us something to play for. You know they're behind us."
Calhoun coach Candace Byrd-Vinson agreed and encouraged more people to come watch Warhawks basketball.
"People still don't know that it's free," Byrd-Vinson said. "Someone stopped me the other day and said, 'How much does it cost to get in the game?' It's free, so hopefully the word continues to move. We're excited about the tournament being held at (Alabama) A&M. That's going to be big, so hopefully us and the men can take care of our business and the community can see us there."
Coast Alabama-North men 83, Calhoun 74: Trevon Ragland (Sparkman) and Kyree Hairston-Mitchell (Pittsburgh, Pa.) each had 17 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks (11-10, 7-6).
"We got outrebounded tonight," Calhoun coach Derrick Powell Jr. said. "Also we've got to stop the ball in transition. First half, I think (Coastal) scored 13 points in transition. That's a lot."
Calhoun led 9-7 in the first half but Coastal went up by five with a 10-3 run.
The Warhawks pulled within 19-18 before the Eagles responded with a 13-0 burst.
Calhoun outscored Coastal 13-5 the rest of the half to trail 37-31 at intermission.
In the second half Calhoun trailed by as many as 16 and got no closer than six.
"Basketball is a game of runs," Powell pointed out. "If you can't get over that hump mentally it's going to hurt you in the long run."
The Warhawks fans showed up in large numbers again cheering on the team.
"They are the sixth-man," Powell said. "I've been to a lot of places but this is family though. And I can feel it. Even though we're in a slump right now, the fans are still supporting these guys. They're still supporting me. They're still supporting Calhoun. We're going to turn it around for them. We're going to turn it around for Team Blue."
