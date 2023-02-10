Kennedi Hawkins racked up another double-double Thursday to lead the Calhoun women to a 77-43 win at home over Southern Union.
Hawkins (Florence) had 23 points and 11 rebounds. That was her fourth double-double in points and rebounds. It was also the fourth straight win for the Calhoun women.
The Warhawks also got 13 points each from Tashanti Watkins (Austin) and Kesiah Rogers (Sparkman).
Calhoun (11-10, 8-5) led 45-24 at halftime.
Southern Union topped the Calhoun men, 82-68. The Warhawks (12-12, 8-7) have lost six of their last seven.
The Calhoun basketball teams visit Gadsden State on Monday and host Shelton State on Wednesday.
There is no admission charge for Calhoun home basketball games.
Calhoun baseball (2-3) fell to Itawamba 13-10 in nine innings Friday. Brayden Buckner (Tuscumbia) went 3-for-6 with a double. Cannon Daversa (Huntsville) had a double and triple. The Warhawks' next home game is March 9.
Calhoun softball (5-3) swept a doubleheader at Roane State on Friday, 6-2 and 6-2. Abigail Garrison (Priceville) homered and scored three runs in Game 1. Pitcher Rylie Tittle (Tuscumbia) struck out 12 in the opener. Anna Grace Luker (Addison) was the winning pitcher in Game 2.
The Warhawks are back home Tuesday at noon vs. Itawamba.
