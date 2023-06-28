The Spirit of America Class is a young man’s tournament.
College golfers make up the majority of the field that will be competing in the four-day event that starts today at Burningtree Country Club.
After today’s first round results come in, the minds of the young golfers will be like computers trying to determine what they need to shoot to stay in contention going into Saturday’s final round.
The only number Decatur’s Harry Kirkland really needs to consider is his age. If Kirkland, who is just shy of 68, can shoot his age or a little better, he could be in the mix at the end.
“I hope I can put together four good rounds,” Kirkland said. “That’s my dream.”
Kirkland has been regular in the Spirit. He’s played the tournament so many times that he’s not exactly sure how many.
“This is at least my 20th. I’ve made the cut a few times and finished in the top 20,” Kirkland said. “I’ve never been in the top 10. I know I’m capable. Maybe I can turn the clock back this year.”
Kirkland has played golf for many years. Six years ago when he retired from Bunge, golf became his full-time obsession. Kirkland’s game improved and shooting his age has become almost routine. He shot a 64 last Saturday at Deer Run in Moulton. His lowest score ever is a 63.
“When I play golf, I feel young again,” Kirkland said. “I don’t hit it quite as far as I used to do, but being able to play a good round of golf means the world to me. I’m not ready to move up to the senior tees.
“Golf is a humbling game. There’s nothing like it when you get in that zone and you are really playing well. I’ve had a few of those moments. It’s like an addiction.”
Kirkland lives close enough to Burningtree that he can drive his golf cart from his house to the course. If it’s a decent day for golf, Kirkland will be at the course looking for some competition.
“It’s amazing how competitive Harry is,” said fellow Burningtree member Matt Gourgeot. “When you play with him you better bring your best because you don’t want to get beat by an old man.
“Harry’s 31 years older than I am. I hope when I am his age that I have the same competitive drive that he has.”
Kirkland enjoys the Spirit because it usually means playing in a group with someone new. What’s even better is when he executes a shot that draws an astonished look from a newly made friend.
“I had one that said ‘Old man, how did you do that?’ and I just smiled,” Kirkland said. “It feels good to show that the old dog still has some bite.”
