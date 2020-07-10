Sitting in the rocking chairs on the back porch at Burningtree Country Club offers a grand view of the golf course.
In front of you are the practice putting green, the tee for No. 1 and the green for No. 9. It’s an amazing scene especially during the Spirit of America Classic, one of the top amateur tournaments in the Southeast.
Former Burningtree owner Tom Flowe could often be found in one of those rocking chairs. Instead of taking in the view of the property he owned, Flowe would be more apt to carry on a conversation with a friend or making a new friend.
Making new friends was a big part of Flowe’s life. He died Sunday at age 80.
“Tom was one of the greatest guys I’ve ever known,” Burningtree member Bryan Askew said. “He had a passion for golf and Burningtree Country Club.”
Since it was created in the 1960s, Burningtree Country Club had been owned by its membership. By the early 2000s membership had fallen off and the club faced financial difficulties. Developers were lined up ready to purchase the property.
“In 2004, the economy was in bad shape and country clubs all around the country were hurting,” said Jim Settles, former Burningtree golf pro. “Burningtree was no different. If Tom and (his wife) Betty had not thrown the club a life preserver, I don’t know what would have happened.”
The Flowes purchased Burningtree in 2004. They immediately set in motion a plan to upgrade everything about the club, including the Spirit of America.
“He and I were co-chairmen of the tournament for several years,” Andy Villarreal said. “My job was to be in charge during the tournament. Tom did his work behind the scenes before the Spirit. He loved traveling to college tournaments getting to know players and coaches and inviting them to Decatur.
“During the tournament, Tom would visit with the parents of the players and build relationships. After the tournament he would write letters thanking them for coming.”
As Flowe got older and had to deal with health issues, his passion for golf moved from playing the game to more of watching his grandsons Sam and Mac play the game.
“Tom told me one time the real reason he bought Burningtree was so his grandsons could learn to mow grass,” Askew said. “Really, he wanted them to develop a passion for the game like he had.”
The grandsons just finished their junior seasons on the golf team at Louisiana Tech. In a Daily story in 2018, they said their dream was to someday own a golf course.
The Flowes sold Burningtree to Villarreal and his wife Belinda in 2017. The membership had risen from 222 in 2004 to 350.
“Tom really changed the culture out here,” Askew said. “He didn’t want it to be a stuffy place where you had to wear a jacket every time. He wanted it to be a fun place to visit and it is.”
Flowe died on the first Sunday in July. That’s usually the date for the final round of the Spirit of America. It’s the highlight day of the Club’s highlight event. This year’s tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whenever someone would ask Tom how he was doing, he would always smile and say ‘Better than I deserve,’” Villarreal said. “I never will forget that.”
According to Villarreal, plans are being made to honor Flowe’s memory in a ceremony at Burningtree.
