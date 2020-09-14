Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot and teammate Brinson Holder of Point Clear finished tied for second in the Alabama State Four-Ball championship on Sunday.
The three-day event was held at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear.
Gourgeot and Holder shot a combined four-under 68 Sunday to finish at 17-under 199. Tied with Gourgeot and Holder were Connor Reid of Alexander City and Dylan Moncus of Opelika.
Huntsville’s Johnny Komara and Tim Hardwick took the championship with a 19-under 197.
