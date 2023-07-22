The greatest world event in women’s athletics is happening now with the World Cup competition.
Eyes from around the world will be watching the soccer competition taking place in Australia and New Zealand.
That includes Decatur’s Kennedy McClain, but the 11-year-old has her own special athletic competition coming up soon.
McClain is competing in the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, in the first week of August. She is entered in the 100-meter dash and the javelin throw.
“There will be a lot of really good athletes there and I’m excited to be a part of it,” McClain said. “Not everyone had this opportunity.”
Competing in the Junior Olympics is a big deal. Athletes qualify by competing in district meets to advance to regional events. The top six in each event at the regionals advance to the Junior Olympics.
McClain could be the next in line of some amazing female track athletes from the area. Hartselle’s Quanesha Burks is one of the top long jumpers in the world and competed in the 2021 Olympics. She had an outstanding college career at Alabama where she won multiple SEC and national championships.
Austin’s Makenzie Harris was a state champion runner in high school before moving on to Morgan State in Maryland. Decatur Heritage sophomore Genie McGhee won state championships this spring in the triple, long and high jump events.
McClain’s 100-meter dash competition begins with 80 runners in preliminary heats on Aug. 1. The javelin competition is a one-day event on Aug. 2. The top eight in each event receive All-American status.
“I expect this to be nerve wracking, but I’m excited,” McClain said. “I think this will be a lot of fun.”
What makes McClain’s accomplishment extra special is that this is her first year to compete in track. The Junior Olympics will be just the sixth meet ever for the daughter of Tequila McClain and Kenneth Voss.
“Kennedy has always been about soccer since she was 5,” her mother said. “We had a family friend through soccer who suggested that Kennedy might like to give track a try. They thought with her athletic ability that she might be successful.”
Now the family has a date at the country’s largest multi-sport event for youth.
“We’re really proud of how she has excelled in both events,” Tequila McClain said. “We didn’t expect this. She’s worked really hard to do her best. That’s all we’ve asked. Just do your best.”
One of Kennedy’s biggest fans is her uncle Rolando McClain, who starred in football at Decatur High, Alabama and in the NFL.
McClain’s javelin throws were good enough to take first at both district and regional in Knoxville, Tennessee. Her regional throw covered 75 feet.
In the 100-meter dash, McClain was third at district and fifth at regional. Her regional time was 13.35 seconds.
“We aren’t going to Iowa with high expectations,” Tequila McClain said. “Our priority is to enjoy the experience, but you never know what can happen on any given day.”
Johnny Jones knows McClain through his work with Decatur Youth Services. He also knows about success in track and field. He is friends with Hartselle’s Burks. McGee is his niece.
“Kennedy is another special talent like Quanesha and Genie,” Jones said. “She has the potential to be really special.”
Kennedy’s mother said they use Burks as a role model for their daughter.
“It’s so great to have a role model like Quanesha Burks,” Tequila McClain said. “She shows young girls from around here that you can grow up and someday compete in the Olympics. She shows that anything is possible, if you work hard enough.”
