Decatur native Cody Littlejohn has picked up national honors for his play in his final games at Tennessee Tech last week.
Collegiate Baseball named the Madison Academy graduate the National Player of the Week for his role in Tennessee Tech’s three-game sweep of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Littlejohn had six extra-base hits, scored seven runs and drove in eight.
In last Friday’s doubleheader, Littlejohn had two doubles with two runs scored and two RBIs in Game 1. That was just the warm up for Game 2. In his final college game, Littlejohn hit three home runs and tripled while driving in five runs.
The son of William and Johanna Littlejohn closed out his season with a .324 average, .635 slugging percentage, 14 home runs, 40 runs scored, 55 hits and 37 RBIs.
