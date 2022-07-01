Ryley Heath’s golf game is not what one would call flashy.
The future Jacksonville State player likes to play safe. He wants to be in the middle of the fairways and at good places on the greens.
That formula has served him well in the Spirit of America Classic.
Heath takes a two-shot lead into the third day of play at Burningtree Country Club.
“Burningtree is such a tough course that if you don’t keep the ball in the fairway you will be in trouble,” Heath said. “Sometimes you have to swallow your pride and just take what your tee shot gives you.”
Heath shot a five-under 66 on Thursday. That puts him at seven-under halfway through the Spirit, which ends Saturday.
Russellville’s Eric Boutwell, who plays at Montevallo, is two shots behind Heath. Two shots behind Boutwell at three under are Decatur’s Sam Murphy, Athens’ Stewart Whitt and Nashville’s Ryan Terry. Matthew Gourgeot, the 2016 Spirit champion, is five shots behind Heath.
“I’m so proud of how Ryley has played,” Murphy said. “Hopefully, we can keep up with him.”
After shooting a round Wednesday with three birdies and just one bogey, Heath had four birdies and an eagle on Thursday. His eagle came on the par-five No. 13. Heath had birdied the same hole on Wednesday.
“I was 185 yards out and split the two bunkers in the front to give myself a makeable putt,” Heath said.
Finding birdies in Wednesday’s first round was difficult. It was a different story Thursday, especially for those who teed off in the morning. The greens that played firm Wednesday got a drink of water overnight from the course's sprinklers.
“They were still firm, but they weren’t as bumpy,” Heath said. “That made it a little easier to putt.”
Heath was the only golfer to shoot under 70 on Wednesday with his 69. There were 10 who shot under 70 on Thursday. Seventeen shot under par.
Murphy had six birdies Thursday. That kept in range of Heath after his 73 on Wednesday. His only bad hole Thursday was No. 15 where he hit the ball out of bounds. He did the same thing on Wednesday for a double bogey.
“I had to work out some things with my putting after Wednesday,” Murphy said. “I was happy with how I putted. The only thing that hurt me was 15 and that was just because I hit it out of bounds.”
For the second year in a row the Spirit has a member leading after the first two rounds of the Spirit. Last year it was Murphy.
“I hope I can keep on setting the pace,” Heath said. “That’s going to be hard to do because there are really good players right behind me.
“I just have to keep on playing my game. Either it’s going to be good enough to win or it’s not.”
Joining Heath in the final foursome teeing off Friday at 2 p.m. are Murphy, Whitt and Boutwell.
