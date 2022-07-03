For several years, Burningtree Country Club has had its own version of Murphy’s Law.
It was simply that one of former owner Tom Flowe’s grandsons, Sam or Mac, would one day win the Spirit of American Classic.
It happened Saturday with Sam Murphy taking the 56th Spirit of America by four shots over longtime golfing buddy Ryley Heath. Murphy shot a four-under 67.
“A lot has happened in the last five years since my grandfather owned this place, but it’s still a special piece of property to me and my family,” Murphy said. “I really can’t describe how much winning this tournament means to me. I had a blast.”
Sadly, Flowe was not there to see his grandson’s triumph. Tuesday will be the second anniversary of his death. Murphy said he felt his presence during the tournament. As he was lining up for his final putt on No. 18 a sprinkling rain started.
“I thought he’s starting to cry before I even had a chance to cry,” Murphy said.
After the putt, Murphy did the usual handshakes and hugs with the rest of his foursome that included Heath, 2016 Spirit champion Matt Gourgeot and Ryan Terry of Nashville. The first person out of the crowd surrounding the 18th green to congratulate him was his brother Mac, who also shot 67 on Saturday to finish in fifth place.
The brothers have finished their college careers at Louisiana Tech. They will play Tuesday in the U.S. Amateur qualifier at Burningtree. Sometime late this summer or early fall, they both will turn pro. This means this was their last Spirit.
“It’s bittersweet that this was my last Spirit,” Sam Murphy said. “I am happy I was able to experience winning it.”
Murphy came close last year. He led after each of the first three rounds only to see Pinson’s Caleb O’Toole shoot a 65 on the final day to edge him by two shots.
“This sort of makes up for what happened last year,” Murphy said.
Heath had a one-shot lead over the field after the first round on Wednesday. He was four shots ahead of Murphy. Heath’s lead over the field after the second day grew to two shots. He was still four shots ahead of Murphy.
Friday’s third round saw Murphy make his move, but it wasn’t easy. Heath led by five after four holes, three after nine and two after 15. Murphy’s birdie on 18 left them tied at 10 under.
Saturday’s final round saw them swap birdies on the first two holes. On No. 4, Heath, Murphy, Gourgeot and Terry all made long birdie putts.
“That’s one of the hardest holes on the course,” Gourgeot said. “I’ve never seen that before, especially in the Spirit.”
The leaders were tied at 13 under before Murphy birdied No. 9. A birdie on No. 10 stretched his lead to two shots. A bogey on No. 12 and a missed birdie putt on No. 13 left Heath two shots behind.
Murphy chipped in from the fringe on No. 14 to make the advantage three shots. Heath failed to take advantage of a Murphy bogey on No. 15. Murphy birdied 16 and parred 17 and 18.
Despite the finish, Heath felt the confidence he gained from the week should help him going forward as he moves on to play at Jacksonville State.
“I thought I played well this week,” Heath said. “It just wasn’t good enough on the fourth day to keep up with Sam.
“I learned that what I’m doing on the golf course works against some really good competition. I still have to improve my game, particularly my putting.”
Both Heath and Murphy played at Calhoun Community College for Richard Morgan before moving to four-year schools.
Murphy becomes just the third Burningtree member to win the Spirit. Alex Mahlik did it in 2013 and Gourgeot in 2016.
It was a grand finish for Burningtree with four of the top five on the leaderboard being club members.
“I’m really proud of both Sam and Ryley,” Gourgeot said. “I first met Sam when he was just 12. I’ve seen both of him and Ryley and Mac grow into really good players. I look forward to seeing where their careers take them.”
