Just as night was starting to take over at Burningtree Country Club on Monday, there was a loud roar that echoed across the golf course.
It was Sam Murphy celebrating a birdie putt on No. 9. It was his last hole in the 36-hole U.S. Amateur Championship Sectional Qualifying tournament.
The birdie wrapped up the low score of the day at five under, 137. He earns a trip to the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship next month. The country’s oldest tournament will be Aug. 12-18 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
“This is big. I’ve played a lot of golf on this course, but this is maybe the best day,” Murphy said.
The sectional qualifying tournament has been played at Burningtree for the last seven years. Each year the top two finishers qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championship. Murphy is the first member from Burningtree to advance by playing on his home course.
“This is really special for Burningtree and our members,” Burningtree club pro Brandon Holt said.
The win was even sweeter for Murphy with his grandfather Tom Flowe watching. Flowe owned Burningtree for several years before selling it last year to Andy Villarreal. Murphy and his brother Mac grew up working and playing on the course. They are headed to Louisiana Tech to play this fall as juniors.
“I knew if I parred my last hole that I could take the lead at four under,” Murphy said. “I wanted to go out with a bang and that birdie really felt good.”
Murphy’s tee shot landed in the trees. His second shot landed on the green and his 10-foot putt closed out the day.
“I’ve learned to play with patience,” Murphy said. “You have to know that when you make a bad shot that you have to make the best of it.”
Jimmy Kev Clements of Louisville, Kentucky, ended up being the second qualifier after beating Michael Shears of Nashville, Tennessee, and Sam Goldasich of Birmingham in a three-way playoff. They all finished at 139.
