Catfish anglers from several states will be in Decatur on March 14 to fish Wheeler Lake in a King Kat Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s.
Local and traveling anglers will compete for cash, prizes and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 King Kat Classic, which will feature a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes.
Teams may consist of one to three anglers but limits are based on a two-person team. Early registration can be accomplished on the King Kat website at kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association. Membership is $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for spouse and youth memberships.
A pre-tournament seminar will be held on March 13 at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Sign up will begin at 5:00 p.m. The Seminar and National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing starts at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.
The tournament weigh-in will be at Ingalls Harbor beginning at 3:00 p.m.
