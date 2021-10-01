Suzi Stanley, a native of Decatur and graduate of Decatur High, will compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association’s world championship today in Nevada.
Stanley, who attended Mississippi State and lives in Florida, will tee off at 12:45 p.m. Central Time. To view the competition, visit youtube.com/watch?v=hslfqyNPUUw.
