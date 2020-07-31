Mobile’s Drew Mathers, the 2019 Spirit of America winner, is tied for the lead after two rounds of the 104th Alabama State Amateur Championship.
Mathers shot a six-under 66 Thursday for a 135 total. He is tied with Birmingham’s Gordon Sargent, who also shot 66 on Thursday at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika.
Decatur’s Sam Murphy leads the list of local players with at three under after shooting 71 on Thursday. Trinity’s Dakota Terry is one under at 143. Decatur’s Mac Murphy is two over at 146.
Local players missing the cut were Matt Smith of Athens, Ryley Heath of Decatur, and Tristen Wisner and Cameron Sephar, both of Hartselle.
The final round is Saturday.
