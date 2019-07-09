Harrison Davis of Fort Payne beat Will Patrick of Oneonta in a playoff to win the boys championship Tuesday in the Burningtree Junior Classic.
Davis led Patrick by three shots after Monday’s first round at Burningtree Country Club. Patrick made up the distance in the final round to force the playoff.
Decatur’s Ryley Heath shot 72 Tuesday and finished six strokes behind Davis and Patrick. Hartselle’s Tristin Wisener finished five over. Eva’s Brayden Nelson and Athens’ Jackson Mitchell both finished at 10 over.
Ericka Allen of Berry took the girls championship by finishing seven over to beat Sarah Utley of Owens Crossroads by four shots. Decatur’s Jinger Heath finished third at 12 over.
