Decatur’s Ryley Heath had a team-low round of 67 to help Calhoun record a top-10 finish in the recent junior college national championship tournament in Texas.
Calhoun finished eighth among 24 teams competing the in the National Junior College Athletic Association event at Odessa Country Club.
Heath shot a six-over 294 to finish 34th individually. Teammate Hunter Franks of Oneonta finished tied for 26th with a three-over 291.
Also competing for Calhoun were Spencer Warren of Dexter, Missouri, Brayden Bendall of Russellville and Devon Kim of Queens, New York.
The team is coached by Richard Morgan.
