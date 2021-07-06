Three golfers punched their tickets to next month’s U.S. Amateur by qualifying in play at Burningtree Country Club on Monday. Decatur’s Sam Murphy was one of the three advancing.
A total of 83 golfers entered the 36-hole competition, which was played in one day. Murphy, who plays at Louisiana Tech, shot 66 and 70 with seven birdies, two eagles and five bogeys. His 136 was good for second place.
Posting the top score was 17-year-old Nicholas Dunlap of Huntsville. He shot 67 and 68 with 10 birdies and three bogeys for a 135. Dunlap caught the attention of the golfing world in May when he shot 62 to qualify to play in the Korn Ferry’s Nashville Open.
Taking third was Michael Barnard of Gallatin, Tennessee, with a 68 and 69 for a 137. There were 13 players within three shots of the final 137 score. Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot shot 71 and 69 for a 140.
Two alternate spots went to Jack Goldasich of Birmingham and Hayden Carner of Hoover. Both shot 138. Goldasich earned his spot on the first playoff hole. Carner had to go to six playoff holes to get the second alternate spot. Alternates advance if one of the three qualifiers choose not to go.
The U.S. Amateur is Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.
