There’s a saying about how it’s better to be the hunter instead of the hunted.
That can also apply to golf.
It’s better to be chasing a tournament’s defending champion than it is to be the defending champion and have everyone chasing you.
But when the 56th Spirit of America Classic begins Wednesday, there will be no one for the field of more than 100 golfers to chase.
Defending champion Caleb O’Toole of Pinson is not returning. Runner-up Sam Murphy of Decatur is sitting out the Spirit after his great showing at the British Amateur Championship last week.
Murphy dominated last year’s Spirit, sitting atop of the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds. Only a firecracker round of 65 on the final day kept him from taking the championship.
Of the nine golfers who shot below par in last year’s tournament, only Will Patrick of Oneonta, who plays at Louisiana Tech, is returning.
“It’s pretty wide open this year,” Burningtree Country Club pro Colby Odom said. “Maybe it’s time for one of the local players to win it.”
In the 55 previous Spirit tournaments, there has been one player from Morgan County to take home the championship trophy. That was Matt Gourgeot in 2016.
Gourgeot, who was a Spirit junior champion in 2003, never misses the tournament. What he did miss last year was being in contention on the last day. Gourgeot fell out of contention after three rounds. Instead of playing in one of the groups of leaders on the final day, he got an early tee time.
“Last year’s final round was pretty boring,” Gourgeot said. “I don’t want that to happen this year. I’ve been working on my game and feel pretty good about where it is right now.”
In late April, Gourgeot teamed with Stewart Whitt of Athens to compete in the Alabama Four-Ball Championship held at Burningtree. They were tied for the lead at 14 under after two rounds of stroke play. They advanced in match play to the semifinals before being eliminated.
“Gourgeot has really been playing well lately,” Odom said.
Whitt belongs in a group with Gourgeot, Woodie Eubanks and Bryan Askew who know the course well and often produce super low rounds. The question is can they put four super rounds together during Spirit week?
Endurance is usually an ally of the young. That’s why it is usually the collegiate golfers who come out on top at the Spirit.
Two college golfers who know the course well are Decatur’s Mac Murphy and Ryley Heath. Mac Murphy just finished his senior season at Louisiana Tech. He competed with his brother Sam in the British Amateur and failed to advance past stroke play.
Mac Murphy may be the first player ever to warm up for the Spirit by playing in the British Amateur Championship.
Heath played at Calhoun Community College this past year and is moving on to play at Jacksonville State. A year ago in his first Spirit, Heath finished two-over and 10 shots behind O’Toole.
“I played well the first two days, but the last two days didn’t go as planned,” Heath said.
Heath has played Burningtree hundreds of times. Last Wednesday he shot a morning round of 69.
“I really think I can win (the Spirit),” Heath said. “If I didn’t think I could, I wouldn’t be playing.”
Heath admits teeing it up for a practice round at Burningtree doesn’t quite compare for a round in the Spirit.
“There’s no way you can replicate what it is like to play in the Spirit,” Heath said. “It’s not the same course.
“Last year I learned that I didn’t respect the course enough. I didn’t do a good job of having myself prepared to play. I know better this time.”
