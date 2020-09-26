MONTGOMERY — Decatur’s Matt Gourgeot and Athens’ Stewart Whitt are in a four-way tied headed into the final round of the Alabama State Mid-Amateur championship.
Gourgeot and Whitt are tied at six-under, 134 along with Austin Sparks of Red Bay and Robby Prater of Birmingham. The final round is today at Montgomery Country Club.
Sparks had the best second round among the four tied for first. He shot a 66 on Saturday after a 68 on Friday. Whitt and Prater both shot 68.
Gourgeot shot a 69 on Saturday after shooting 65 on Friday, which put him in a tie for first along with Jackson King of Hoover.
Mid-Amateur golf is for anyone at least 25 years old and with a United State Golf Association handicap index of 3.4 or better.
