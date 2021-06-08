ATHENS — Jinger Heath’s opening round 74 has her tied for sixth place and four shots behind the leader in the 58th Alabama Girls State Junior Championship at Canebrake.
Heath started the day at No. 10. After a bogey on No. 4, the Hartselle High player had two birdies and three pars to close out play.
Athens’ Chloe Ruble is tied for 11th after shooting 77 to put her at five over par.
Morgan Jones of Auburn leads the field with a two under par 70. She had three birdies and one bogey to go with 14 pars.
Molly Brown Davidson of Birmingham is the only other player under par with a one under 71.
Play continues through Thursday.
— David Elwell
