Decatur’s Ingalls Harbor is expected to be filled with nearly 600 high school and college anglers this weekend for two big tournaments.
The Alabama BASS Nation High School Tournament Trail visits on Saturday, and the Southern Collegiate BASS Open Series is here Sunday.
The high school tournament is a regional qualifier for the state championship in June on Logan Martin Lake. The top three six-man teams from each of the eight regionals advance to the state tournament.
Launch for the high school tournament is at safe daylight and is closed to spectators. The weigh-in starts at 1 p.m. at Ingalls and is open to the public.
The college tournament is a regional for the state championship, where the winning team has the opportunity to advance to the Bassmaster College National Championship.
Launch time is at safe daylight on Sunday. The weigh-in starts at 2 p.m. at Ingalls.
For more information on both tournaments, contact Darrel High at 334-707-3889.
