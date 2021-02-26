Ardmore’s Lee Hodges had an uneventful second day in the Puerto Rico Open with two birdies and two bogeys for an even par round of 72.
Hodges fell from a tie for second to a tie for 15th place in the PGA Tour event, which ends Sunday.
Hodges started Friday’s round with birdies on the par-four No. 2 and the par-four No. 5. Then he gave back a stroke at the par-three No. 6 and the par-three No. 11. After two rounds, Hodges is six under at 138.
Former Stanford golfer Brandon Wu is atop the leaderboard at 11 under after shooting five-under Friday. He closed out his round with birdies on the last two holes. There are 13 players with scores between Wu and Hodges.
This is Hodges’ first PGA Tour event after playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.