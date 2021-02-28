Lee Hodges remains five shots behind the leaders after three rounds of the Puerto Rico Open.
The Ardmore native shot a three-under 69 Saturday to go to nine under. He birdied four of the first 10 holes to go to 10 under, but a bogey on 17 costs him a stroke. He shot 72 in Friday’s second round.
Hodges will be attempting today to catch leaders Grayson Murray and Rafael Campes, who are tied at 14 under. There are eight other players between Hodges and the leaders.
