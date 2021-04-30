Carl Yuan of China and Nick Hardy of Illinois are tied for the lead after the first day of play in the Huntsville Championship.
Yuan and Hardy had six under 64s in the Korn Ferry event being played at The Ledges.
Seven players are one shot behind the leaders at five under.
Ardmore’s Lee Hodges is one under par at 69. He had five birdies, but also a double bogey seven on No. 2. He’s tied for 39th place.
Former Auburn player Michael Johnson, whose father is Decatur native Hugh Johnson, is two under and tied for 22nd place.
The tournament continues through the weekend with the championship being decided Sunday
— David Elwell
