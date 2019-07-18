Baseball took center stage in Priceville on Friday as the town hosted the Dixie Youth AAA State Tournament, which featured players ages 9 and 10. An opening ceremony was held in Priceville High's gym where the All-Star teams from around the state were introduced to the crowd. All the games were played at North Park from Friday to Tuesday.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
