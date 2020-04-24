Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
Kathy Farrer has always been a bit of a trail blazer.
She was in 1991 when she became the first woman inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.
From 1991 to 2012, eight women were inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame. Since 2014, eight have been inducted.
Four more women were to be inducted this year. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the induction has been canceled. Nancy Keenum, Christy Thomaskutty, Andrea Watkins-Orr and Lori Bailey will be inducted in 2021.
“I say ‘Way to go girls!’ ” Farrer said. “It’s great to see the females being recognized.”
After next year’s induction, men will still hold a 222-20 advantage over women. As the years go by and more women athletes become eligible for induction, the numbers advantage should shrink. It’s another sign of how the world of athletics has changed over the past 50 years.
Farrer has seen it firsthand through her sport of golf. It eventually carried the 1962 Decatur High graduate to the highest level of the game. She accepted a golf scholarship to Arizona State. At the time it was one of just two colleges in the country to offer golf scholarships to women.
In August 1968, Farrer joined the Ladies Professional Golf Association’s tour for a 10-year run. When she joined the tour, Kathy Whitworth was the leading money winner with $48,379.
Farrer’s final year on the tour saw Nancy Lopez win $189,814 in her rookie season. Sandra Post took home $36,000 by just winning the tour’s biggest tournament — the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle championship.
The 2019 LPGA tour’s leading money winner, Jin Young Ko of South Korea, won $2,773,894 in just 22 events.
“When I started on the tour, it was in a fragile state and could have collapsed at any time,” Farrer said. “The total prize money for a tournament was maybe $20,000. It paid through just 10 places. You had to love the game because you weren’t going to make a lot of money.
“We traveled everywhere by car. It would be 50,000 miles a year from New York to California. Driving from Texas to California for a tournament was not unusual. The longest drive for back-to-back weekend tournaments was from Montreal all the way across Canada to British Columbia.”
Farrer’s best finish ever was third place in a tournament in Raleigh, N.C. She played in the final group on the last day with Whitworth and Mickey Wright, two of the biggest names in the early day of the tour.
“I was so nervous about playing with the two of them that I forgot to eat lunch,” Farrer said. “I didn’t play well and really regret it. That could have been a turning point for me. It could have done a lot for my confidence and made me feel like I really belonged on the tour.”
Golf became part of Farrer’s life quite by accident. She and her brothers were big baseball fans. On a visit to a store in 1956 she found an issue of a new magazine — Sports Illustrated.
“Inside the magazine was a list of major league statistics,” Farrer said. “I loved baseball numbers, so I bought it.”
Also inside the magazine was an excerpt from a book by one of the all-time golfing greats, Ben Hogan. Farrer read the first excerpt from “Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf.” She eventually read all five.
“My dad had his dad’s old set of clubs,” Farrer said. “I found a couple of golf balls and started learning Hogan’s five lessons. After a couple of broken windows in the neighborhood, my dad worked it out so I could play at Decatur Country Club.”
Farrer was 5-foot-4. She said her drives were always straight, but distance was not her strength. Club pro Bill Curtis worked with her to develop a short game that did become her strength.
“I got invited to play in some of the tournaments for the ladies at the country club,” Farrer said. “Then I started winning tournaments around north Alabama and Birmingham. Then in high school there were no girls teams so I competed against the boys.”
After leaving the tour, Farrer settled in the Dallas area, where she still lives. Her business career has included commodities and stocks. She’s still involved in the game as a certified golf instructor.
“I get a lot of young ladies who want to learn the game so they can play with their husband or boyfriend,” Farrer said. “There’s nothing like the joy on their face when they hit the ball really well for the first time.”
Before Hogan died in 1997, Farrer met him through a friend at Hogan’s Dallas area home.
“I told him how I learned the game from reading the magazine excerpts from his book,” Farrer said. “By then I had a copy of his book and got him to sign it. I thanked him for what golf has done for me and that’s a lot.”
