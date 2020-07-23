There will be athletic competition at Decatur’s Jack Allen Recreation Complex this weekend.
The facility on Modaus Road will be hosting the River City Rivalry Lacrosse Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. This is the eighth year for the tournament for high school and middle school girls.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is not open to the general public.
Tournament officials are implementing safe-to-play guidelines. Spectators will be limited to two for each player. There will also be social distancing and mandatory face coverings for players, coaches and spectators.
Parking at Jack Allen is $10 per day or $15 for both days.
