Ardmore’s Lee Hodges is tied for second after one round of the PGA’s Puerto Rico Open.
Hodges shot a six-under 66 in the first round of the four-day tournament. He and three other players are one shot behind leader Tommy Gainey.
The former collegiate golfer at UAB and then Alabama, has been competing on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a developmental tour for the PGA.
The Puerto Rico Open is Hodges’ first PGA event after 21 starts on the Korn Ferry with just two missed cuts and 10 top-25 finishes.
Hodges was The Daily’s boys Golfer of the Year in 2012-2014.
