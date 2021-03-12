The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is returning in 2021 with the induction of a new class on May 1 at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
The Hall of Fame golf tournament is May 7 at Burningtree Country Club.
The new class includes Danville All-State basketball player Lori Breedlove Bailey, Cotaco star basketball and baseball player Howard Jenkins, Calhoun athletic director and former coach Nancy Keenum, Hartselle Enquirer reporter Clif Knight, Austin All-State basketball and baseball player Charles Lee Martin and Austin All-State basketball player Andrea Watkins-Orr.
Those six were selected to be in the Class of 2020. That induction was postponed to this year due to COVID.
Two others selected for induction in 2020 have asked to have their induction moved to 2022. They are Decatur All-State and Alabama football player Mario Morris and Brewer All-State and Tulane basketball player Christy Thomaskutty.
Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama. Tickets to the banquet are $35. It’s $100 a person to play in the golf tournament.
For more information about the banquet and golf tournament, contact Caki Bolding at the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama at 256-566-5861 or email cbolding@bgcnal.com.
