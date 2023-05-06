--
Gary Couey, 72, was a star basketball player who graduated from Cotaco High in 1969. He played on the 1968 Cotaco team that was the school’s only team to advance to the Alabama High School Athletic Association state tournament. Couey averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds that season for one of the highest scoring teams in Morgan County history. Couey went on to play basketball at Calhoun Community College and Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee. After college, Couey had a 48-year career in Morgan County as a coach and school administrator.
--
Joe Edwards, who died in 2015, graduated from Priceville High in 1958 in the middle of a glory era for the school’s boys basketball program, but his career highlights on the court came in college at Florence State. Following high school, Edwards grew to be a 6-foot-5 center/forward who could score and rebound with the best. He played on two district championship teams that advanced to the NAIA national Tournament in Kansas City. During the 1960-61 season, Edwards averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds. In one two-game holiday tournament, Edwards was named MVP after totaling 59 points and 29 rebounds.
--
Shondra Fuller, 49, was a star player on Decatur High’s three Class 6A state championship basketball teams in 1990, 1991 and 1992. The Red Raider great was known for dominating the inside game with her powerful rebounding skills and determined defensive talent. Fuller was an All-State selection for three years and named to the Alabama Super Five team in 1992. She was the MVP of the 1992 state tournament. Fuller continued her basketball career at the University of Alabama where she was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 1994 Final Four team.
--
Myles Hammon, who died in 1979, played six years of varsity football for Falkville High. The four-year starter was an All-State lineman in 1960 and 1961. Falkville opened the 1961 season with an 18-13 upset win over what is now Hartselle High. The game-winning touchdown came in the final seconds on a play Hammon designed in the huddle. The win sparked Falkville to its only undefeated football season. Auburn signed Hammon to a football scholarship. While at Auburn he excelled in the school’s Air Force ROTC program. After graduation, Hammon became an Air Force jet fighter pilot. He died in a training crash in 1979.
--
Robert Pope, 76, was a starter on Danville basketball state championship teams in 1962 and 1963. In his senior season in 1963-1964, Pope averaged a double-double for the Hawks with 17.7 points and 10 rebounds. After playing in college at Calhoun Community College and Saint Bernard College, Pope started a 38-year coaching career at high schools and junior highs in Morgan County. After stops at Ryan, Cotaco and Priceville, Pope returned to his alma mater at Danville for nine seasons. The 2004-2005 Danville team advanced to the Class 3A state finals in Birmingham.
--
Kathleen McRight Slaten, who died in 2020, starred in the early days of basketball on one of the first powerhouse programs in the history of Morgan County. Back in the day of the half-court game for females, she was a star center on five Austinville High teams that won Morgan County Tournament championships from 1937-1941. In a time before state tournaments, Austinville laid claim to three state championships. After her basketball days ended, Slaten used her athletic talent to become a competitive bowler. She bowled well into her 90s before she passed away at age 99.
--
Gary Spivey, 72, was a member of the 1969 Austin basketball team that won the school’s first state championship under coaching legend Joe Jones. After playing college basketball at Alabama Christian and Lubbock Christian, Spivey returned to Decatur. He stayed involved with basketball in a 33-year career as a high school and college official. Spivey’s reputation earned him opportunities to officiate in many area and regional tournament games. He got to experience many times the ultimate honor for an official in the state with over a dozen invites to work state tournament contests.
--
Frank “Doc” Sykes, a Decatur native who died in 1986, was a star baseball and basketball player at Howard University in Washington D.C. After earning his dentistry degree, Sykes became a star pitcher in the Negro Leagues in the 1920s. His finest season came in 1922 with a 22-4 record for the Baltimore Black Sox that included a near-perfect game. After moving back to Decatur in 1924, Sykes later testified in the 1933 Scottsboro Boys trial. His testimony helped lead to a Supreme Court ruling defining a jury of your peers. Controversy over the trial led Sykes to move his family back to Baltimore. He died in 1986.
--
Keith and Karen Wilemon spent nearly 30 years teaching and coaching as a husband and wife team at Falkville High. Together Keith, 62, and Karen, 57, elevated the school’s track and field program to elite status with 10 state championships and 14 state runner-up trophies. In 2007 the boys won both the indoor and outdoor state championships. In 2019, both the boys and girls teams won outdoor state championships. Eighteen former track athletes from Falkville have competed in college. Keith was Falkville’s football head coach in 1998 and 1999. He was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.
