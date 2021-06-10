ATHENS — Morgan Jones of Auburn captured the 58th Alabama Girls State Junior Championship title Thursday at Canebrake.
The Auburn University signee finished with a 13-under-par 203 after leading from wire to wire in the three-day tournament.
The only others to finish under par were Molly Brown Davidson of Birmingham at six -under-par 210 and Christine Chang of Auburn at one-under-par 215.
Hartselle’s Jinger Heath finished eighth at nine-over-par 225. Athens’ Chloe Ruble finished tied for 20th.
