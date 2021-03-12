The soccer fields at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex are hosting the Morgan County Tournament next week.
Pool play games are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday. Friday is a makeup day if weather interrupts the schedule.
The championships will be decided Saturday starting with the girls at 9 a.m.
Teams are divided into two pools. For the boys, Pool A includes Austin, West Morgan and Decatur. Pool B teams are Hartselle, Priceville, Danville and Brewer.
Pool A for the girls is Austin, Danville and Brewer. Pool B is Hartselle, Priceville, Decatur and West Morgan.
Matches scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. are West Morgan boys vs. Austin, Priceville boys vs. Hartselle and Danville boys vs. Brewer. Matches scheduled for 7 p.m. are Danville girls vs. Brewer, Decatur girls vs. Hartselle and Priceville girls vs. West Morgan.
Tuesday’s schedule at 5 p.m. has Danville boys vs. Hartselle, Brewer boys vs. Priceville and West Morgan boys vs. Decatur. The 7 p.m. girls match is Danville vs. Austin.
Admission is $5 each day or $25 for a car pass for the week.
Because of rainy weather in 2019 and COVID in 2020, the last Morgan County Tournament championships were decided in 2018. West Morgan won its first boys championship that year. Decatur won its fourth straight girls championship.
