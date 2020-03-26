The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame is canceling this year’s golf tournament and banquet due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The Hall of Fame’s board made the announcement this morning. The golf tournament had been originally scheduled for May 1 and the banquet on May 2.
“These are unprecedented times we are in and the board has been deliberating for over two weeks on the best course of action,” Hall of Fame chairman Joe Bailey said. “We feel at this time the most prudent thing to do is to cancel our plans for this year.”
The 2021 golf tournament and banquet will be in the first weekend in May. The golf tournament will be at Burningtree Country Club. The banquet will be at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
The eight members selected for the Class of 2020 will now be inducted next year as the Class of 2021. They are Lori Breedlove Bailey, Howard Jenkins, Nancy Keenum, Clif Knight, Charles Lee Martin, Mario Morris, Christy Thomaskutty and Andrea Watkins-Orr.
This year’s induction would have been the 32nd, and it has a record four females.
“We know this is disappointing to our inductees, but we also know they understand the seriousness of the situation,” Bailey said.
Bailey said if anyone has questions to please email him at jdbua@yahoo.com.
