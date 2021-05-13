OZARK — Moulton’s Ty Hutto pitched 7 2/3 innings to help Shelton State claim the NJCAA South District championship Wednesday with a 22-5 win over Wallace-Dothan.
The freshman, who played at Lawrence County, struck out eight and walked none in the win to take the double-elimination tournament.
Shelton State (39-15) now advances to the National Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, starting on May 29.
Shelton State is coached by former major league pitcher Bobby Sprowl. The former University of Alabama player has won over 1,000 games in his 31 seasons coaching at the junior college in Tuscaloosa.
This trip to the National Junior College World Series will be the fifth for Shelton State in the last nine seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.