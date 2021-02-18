Brothers Sam and Mac Murphy of Decatur played many rounds of golf in the cold at their home course at Burningtree Country Club.
Those days of battling the elements in the bitter cold paid off Sunday for the brothers and their Louisiana Tech team at the LaTour Intercollegiate in Mathews, La.
Sam shot a seven under 137 to record his first intercollegiate tournament championship. He secured the individual title after putting a birdie on the final hole. Mac was right behind tied for second with a five under 139.
Louisiana Tech won the tournament by 18 strokes over Jacksonville State. Tech registered a combined -12 (288-276=564). The team’s -12 (276) second round performance tied for the lowest team round score in program history.
Louisiana Tech, which is coached by Moulton native Matt Terry, was scheduled to play the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas, as a spring opener, but that event was canceled as a severe winter storm hit Texas.
As soon as the All-American went off the table, Terry began searching for a replacement start and gained entry into the Nicholls State-hosted LaTour Intercollegiate.
Conditions still weren’t a walk in the park, with the 13-team field facing 45-degree weather the first round and winds of 15 to 20 mph. On Day 2, the wind chill never rose above 38 degrees and the wind blew at a steady 10 mph.
"We just simplified everything," Sam Murphy said. "With the cold weather and the conditions not being really good to score, the team did it well. I did all the simple things right and didn't make any dumb mistakes. We just have to play one shot at a time, and we didn't let the elements and everything going on affect our play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.