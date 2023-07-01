After competing in the Spirit of America Classic for over a decade, Terry won the championship Saturday.
The 2014 Lipscomb graduate finally got his hands on the championship trophy presented to him by Allan Britnell of tournament sponsor Daikin.
“This is a great event and I love this course,” Terry said. “To finally get to win this championship means a lot.”
Prior to Saturday, Terry’s best finish in the Spirit was third-place last year. The certified financial planner pretty much stayed out of contention the first three days of play with a 72, 71 and 71.
Terry made his move on Saturday. He birdied three holes on the front nine for a 32. He then picked up a birdie at 11 that moved him to 3 under.
The tournament’s online scoreboard at 1 p.m. had Terry tied for first at 3 under with Adam Coull, Eric Boutwell and Justin Burroughs. Three hours later it was Terry all alone at the top.
“I really didn’t play that well this week, but I putted pretty good today,” Terry said.
An 8-foot putt for par on 15 seemed to give Terry a huge lift going into the final three holes. He birdied 16 and 17 and parred the always tricky No. 18. Terry’s 7-under, 64 was the lowest round of the tournament.
After finishing his round, Terry had to sit through a 90-minute rain delay with four groups left on the course, including at least three players who were within striking distance of catching him. Nobody could make it happen.
“That’s kind of an unusual way to win a tournament, but the wait was worth it,” Terry said.
Muscle Shoals’ Hunter Battles played his way into a second-place finish. He was the only player in the tournament to have four rounds under par with an opening 69 followed by three rounds of 70.
“I really had a blast playing here this week,” Battles said. “I played patient today and it paid off.”
Battles has one more season of golf left to play at Louisiana Tech where he had been teammates with Decatur’s Sam and Mac Murphy. Sam won last year’s Spirit before he and Mac turned pro.
“It’s great to have that connection with Sam and Mac to Burningtree,” Battles said. “Sam’s win here last year set a standard for Louisiana Tech players to match when we play here.”
Russellville’s Eric Boutwell finished tied for third. The Montevallo golfer led after the second round and was tied for the lead after the third round.
Joining Boutwell at third were Australians Adam Coull and Jack Tanner. They won the college division championship for the University of Memphis by 13 shots over Central Arkansas.
Priceville’s Sammy Holmes took the junior championship. Ryley Heath had the lowest score of any Burningtree member 5-over, 289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.