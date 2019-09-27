PRICEVILLE — Area basketball coaches will gather at Priceville High on Thursday for the Tennessee Valley Coaching Clinic. The clinic is open to coaches of all levels.
New UAH basketball head coach John Shulman is scheduled to speak. The list of other speakers includes Brant Llewellyn of Lauderdale County, Justin Taylor of West Limestone, Robi Coker of Plainview, Jamie Lee of the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Larry Slater, retired women’s coach from Wallace State.
The clinic begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m. Cost to attend is $40 and that includes lunch.
For more information, contact Priceville boys basketball coach Darrell Haynes at dlhaynes@morgank12.org.
