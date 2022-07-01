Two North Alabama Soccer Coalition teams need wins Saturday to qualify for the playoffs.
The NASC men play Apotheos FC at 4:30 p.m. The NASC women play Chattanooga Football Club at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will be held at Decatur’s Jack Allen Soccer Complex.
The men will be trying to qualify for the National Premier Soccer League playoffs. The women are looking to advance to the Women’s Premier Soccer League playoffs.
Tickets to the doubleheader are $12 and available at NASCTix.com.
— David Elwell
