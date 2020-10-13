ATHENS — Friday is the deadline to register for the North Alabama Fall Classic at Canebrake Club in Athens.
The Fall Classic is a 36-hole stroke play event that features three amateur divisions, a junior division for boys and girls ages 14-18, a college division, a Mid-Amateur division for ages 25 and a senior division for ages 60 and over.
The tournament is Oct. 24-25. The entry fee is $185. You can register at north-alabama-fall-classic.perfectgolfevent.com. For more information, call 256-232-2412.
Proceeds from the event go to the Team Freeze Foundation, which was founded by Decatur native and former Auburn and NFL football player Jerraud Powers.
