The Northwest Florida Raiders used big offensive innings to take both games in a Thursday doubleheader at Calhoun’s Fred Frickie Park.
In Game 1, Northwest scored five in the top of the first inning and six in the top of the seventh. Calhoun had taken a 6-5 lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Hartselle’s Emily Cowart went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI for the Warhawks. Madelyn Stonecipher had two hits, including a double. Kailey Vaughn also had two hits.
In Game 2, Northwest scored five runs in the top of the second for a lead it would not give up. Leading Calhoun was Hartselle’s Caroline Hill with a home run and two RBIs. Hartselle’s Brooklyn Wallace had two hits, including a double. Huntsville’s Shelby Haas had a home run.
Calhoun (9-7) takes a break this weekend to host its Field of Dreams Tournament at Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Park. Area teams entered are Decatur, East Lawrence, Brewer and East Limestone. Play begins today at 3:30 p.m. and starts Saturday at 9 a.m.
Next on the Warhawks’ schedule is a conference doubleheader at Central Alabama next Thursday.
